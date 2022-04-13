9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since April 6:

1. David Hess, MD, was named president and CEO of Bridgeport, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine United Hospital Center.

2. Steve Anderson is stepping down as CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka on June 1.

3. Ken Wicker was promoted to CEO of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

4. Anthony Sudduth will oversee three hospitals as Appalachian Regional Healthcare Kentucky River Regional CEO.

5. Carlton DeVooght was named president and CEO of St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+.

6. Charles "Chad" Harris, MD, was named CEO of Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif.

7. Bill Ulbricht was named CEO of Baptist Hospital in Miami.

8. Gary Wilde, president and CEO of Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System, plans to retire later this year.



9. George Miller Jr. is no longer president and CEO of The Loretto Hospital or affiliated with the Chicago-based organization.