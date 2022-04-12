Baptist Health South Florida names hospital CEO

Bill Ulbricht was named CEO of Baptist Hospital in Miami, part of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida.

Mr. Ulbricht will begin his new role May 11 as Baptist Hospital CEO Patricia Rosello takes on the new role of chief patient experience officer for Baptist Health, according to an April 11 news release.

Mr. Ulbricht is chief operating and administrative officer for Baptist Health's clinical enterprise division. Before beginning his current position, he worked with Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System as senior vice president and chief administrative officer for BayCare Medical Group.

Baptist Hospital has about 950 beds and more than 5,000 employees. Baptist Health is a 12-hospital system with more than 24,000 employees.