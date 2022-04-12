Chicago hospital CEO out in wake of vaccination controversies

George Miller Jr. is no longer president and CEO of The Loretto Hospital or affiliated with the Chicago-based organization, according to a statement from the hospital's board of trustees that was shared with Becker's.

Employees were notified April 12 of Mr. Miller's departure, effective immediately.

"Our leadership team, team members and medical staff remain unwaveringly committed to providing the highest level of patient care and advocacy for the Austin community [in Chicago]," the statement said.

In an April 12 interview with radio station WBEZ, Loretto general counsel Melinda Malecki would not say if Mr. Miller was fired or quit.

Mr. Miller's departure comes after the FBI launched an investigation last year into COVID-19 vaccines administered by Loretto at Mr. Miller's church. The depature also follows investigations from Block Club Chicago and the Better Government Association into the hospital's vaccination practices.

In March 2021, Mr. Miller was suspended for two weeks without pay amid reports of improper COVID-19 vaccinations from the safety-net hospital. Mr. Miller acknowledged that he authorized the hospital on March 10, 2021, to vaccinate restaurant, housekeeping and other hotel personnel at Trump Tower, where Anosh Ahmed, MD, who was the hospital's CFO and COO at the time, owned a condo. Block Club Chicago and WBEZ also previously reported that judges in Cook County were offered doses by the hospital before they were eligible.

Loretto’s chief development officer, Tesa Anewishki, is acting president and CEO and will lead the hospital with Chief Clinical Officer Lois Clarke, MD, until a new leadership team is chosen, according to WBEZ, citing the memo to staff.