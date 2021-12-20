FBI investigating vaccinations at Chicago hospital CEO's church

The FBI has launched an investigation into COVID-19 vaccines administered by Loretto Hospital at its CEO's church, Block Club Chicago reported Dec. 17.

A federal grand jury subpoena issued in November focuses on vaccinations administered in February at Valley Kingdom Ministries International in Oak Forest, Ill. The subpoena was issued months after Block Club Chicago revealed Chicago-based Loretto Hospital vaccinated people at the church, whose leader is a friend of the hospital's CEO.

The FBI is seeking information and documents related to the city of Chicago's role in the potentially improper vaccinations. The agency has requested information about the city's use of the church to administer vaccines and outreach to the church by city officials, according to Block Club Chicago.

No allegations of wrongdoing have been made against any Loretto Hospital leader, city official or church leader, according to the report.

Read the full Block Club Chicago article here.