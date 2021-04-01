8 recent hospital, health system COO moves

The following hospital and health system COO moves have been reported since March 9.

1. Nancy Adams, RN, retired as senior vice president and COO of UPMC Western Maryland.

2. Anosh Ahmed, MD, COO and CFO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago, resigned amid reports of improper COVID-19 vaccinations by the 122-bed safety-net facility.

3. Sean Dardeau was named COO of Mercy Health–Cincinnati.

4. Tracy Doughty was named president and COO of Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital, WAFF reported.

5. Rick Goins accepted a role as COO of Paducah, Ky.-based Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

6. Jessica Melton was named president and COO of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.

7. Colin Ward was named system senior vice president and COO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

8. Hasan Zia, MD, was named president and COO of Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.

