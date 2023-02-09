7 women making moves in healthcare

The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by Becker's on or after Feb. 6:

1. Margaret Dimond, PhD, was appointed president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich.

2. Janise Whitesell, MD, was selected as the first female chief of medical staff at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

3. Kimberley Darey, MD, was appointed president of Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital.

4. Deb Rozewicz, RN, was selected as the inaugural CEO of the future Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich.

5. April Saathoff, DNP, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing information officer of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

6. Krysla Karlix was appointed CEO of Medical City Green Oaks in Dallas, part of Medical City Healthcare.

7. Lauren Norris was named director of marketing for Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System.