Illinois hospital names Dr. Kimberley Darey president

Kimberley Darey, MD, has been named president of Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital, a member of NorthShore University HealthSystem – Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Dr. Darey, an OB-GYN, has served the hospital since 2010 — most recently as its vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer, according to a Feb. 3 Facebook post. She was also an inaugural member of Edward-Elmhurst Health's diversity, equity and inclusion council and is a member of its health equity task force.

She succeeds Pamela Dunley, RN, who has retired after 25 years at the hospital.