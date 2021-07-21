7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 14:

1. Sally Deitch, RN, stepped down as CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.).

2. Barbara Griffith, MD, president and CEO of Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., has accepted a new position as president of Duke Health's Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital.

3. Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton (Fla.) Beach Medical Center, will retire in 2021.

4. Veronica Schmidt is resigning as CEO of Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb.

5. Mark Studdard was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, a partner of Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Miss.

6. Eugene Suksi was fired as CEO of Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.

7. Scott Teffeteller was chosen as the next CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network.