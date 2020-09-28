6 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since Sept. 8.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Mike Butler, president of operations and strategy at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, is retiring.

2. Sandra Fenwick plans to retire as CEO of Boston Children's Hospital, effective in March.

3. Mayo Clinic Health System President Bobbie Gostout, MD, is retiring.

4. Francine Padgett, senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Midland-based MidMichigan Health, is retiring.

5. Joseph Pepe, MD, president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., is retiring in June 2021.

6. Dennis Roemer is retiring as senior vice president and CFO of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J.

