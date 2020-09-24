Francine Padget to retire as MidMichigan Health CFO

Francine Padgett, senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Midland-based MidMichigan Health, is retiring.

Ms. Padgett will retire at the end of October, the nonprofit health system said. Michael Rose, previous CFO of Bedford, N.H.-based SolutionHealth and former president and CEO of Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Health, will serve as her successor.

Ms. Padgett joined MidMichigan Health in 1990.

During her tenure, Ms. Padgett played a key role in MidMichigan's 2013 affiliation with Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine as well as the health system's partnership with Alpena (Mich.) Regional Medical Center in April 2016 and West Branch (Mich.) Medical Center in April 2018, according to MidMichigan Health. She also has played a key role in MidMichigan's pandemic response.

Mr. Rose has nearly 30 years of healthcare experience.

During his tenure as president and CEO of Southern New Hampshire Health and CFO of SolutionHealth, Elliot Health System joined Southern New Hampshire Health to create SolutionHealth.

Before joining Southern New Hampshire, Mr. Rose was vice president of finance and operations for Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J.

More articles on executive moves:

New CFO named for 2 Kentucky hospitals

UC Health names new hospital chief administrative officer

KPC Health names new CMO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.