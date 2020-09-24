Mayo Clinic Health System president to retire

Mayo Clinic Health System President Bobbie Gostout, MD, is retiring.

Dr. Gostout will retire at the end of the year after five years as president, according to the system, which consists of clinics, hospitals and other facilities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Dr. Gostout joined Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's department of obstetrics and gynecology 24 years ago. She was the first woman to participate in Mayo's gynecology oncology fellowship and join the division of gynecology surgery in Rochester, hospital officials said. She also spent nine years as chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology in Rochester and was a member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees and Mayo Clinic Health System's regional board of directors.

Dr. Gostout is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Mayo.

