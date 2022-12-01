6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 9:

1. Brian Argo, executive vice president and COO of Conway (S.C.) Medical Center, will assume the role of CEO.

2. Joseph Khayat was named COO of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.

3. Liz Longmore, MSN, was named senior vice president and COO of Stamford (Conn.) Health.

4. Rob Allen, COO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, was selected as the new president and CEO.

5. Michael Ash, MD, was named executive vice president and COO of Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine.

6. James Terwilliger was named senior vice president and COO of Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.