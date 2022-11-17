Intermountain taps COO for CEO post

Rob Allen has been selected as the new president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

The health system announced the appointment Nov. 17, about three months after announcing the departure of Marc Harrison, MD. Dr. Harrison, who became president and CEO of Intermountain in 2016, accepted a role to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Lydia Jumonville, who served as president and CEO of Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health before the organization merged with Intermountain, has been serving as interim president and CEO.

"Rob embodies the Intermountain values and will provide steady, servant leadership to the organization. He has always put our patients and caregivers first," Mike Leavitt, chair of the Intermountain Healthcare board and former Utah governor and HHS secretary, said in a news release.

Mr. Allen has served as COO of Intermountain for nearly six years. Before that, he held roles with Intermountain including region operating officer, CEO of Park City Medical Center and region vice president.

Mr. Allen will officially take the leadership reins on Dec. 1, according to the release. Ms. Jumonville will remain executive sponsor of integration for Intermountain until her planned retirement at the end of next year.

Intermountain is a 33-hospital health system with locations in seven states.