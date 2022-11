Orlando (Fla.) Health has named Joseph Khayat chief operating officer of its Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.

Mr. Khayat, a registered respiratory therapist, has served Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in Orlando for three years, according to a Nov. 17 news release from the health system shared with Becker's. He acted as the hospital's administrator of allied health and support services and served as interim COO for six months.