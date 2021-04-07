5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in April:

1. Robert (Bob) Adcock was named CEO of Springfield (Vt.) Hospital.

2. Lance Boyd is leaving his role as CEO of Merit Health Natchez (Miss.).

3. Will Ferniany, PhD, is retiring as CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System.

4. Mark Marsh was named president and CEO of Owensboro (Ky.) Health.

5. Christina Oh was named CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health.

