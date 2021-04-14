4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since April 7:

1. Bill Arnold was named president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

2. Jeffrey Brickman is retiring as president and CEO of Lewistown-based Central Maine Healthcare.

3. Hollie Harris Phillips was chosen as the first female president and CEO of Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

4. Jyric Sims was appointed CEO of Medical City Plano (Texas) and its affiliate Medical City Frisco (Texas), according to Fort Worth Business Press.

