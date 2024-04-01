15 CFO moves in March

Becker's reported on 15 hospital and health system CFO moves in March:

1. Michael Ducote was named CFO of Gainesville-based North Texas Medical Center.

2. Mattoon, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System tapped Sean Fischer as its vice president of finance and CFO.

3. Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's co-President and CFO Eric Lohn is retiring April 12. Nicholas Van Deelen, MD, co-president of St. Luke's, will be promoted April 15 to sole president of St. Luke's and of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health's Minnesota Region following Mr. Lohn's departure.

4. Paul Perrotti was named CFO of Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health.

5. HCA Florida Lake City (Fla.) Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, appointed Kim Williams CFO.

6. Renton, Wash.-based Providence named Alice Galstian CFO for philanthropy in its South division.

7. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health CFO Debbie Bloomfield, PhD, is retiring at the end of 2024 and will begin transitioning from her role on July 1. Travis Crum, BSMH's current senior vice president of finance, will take over as CFO on July 1.

8. Fayetteville, Tenn.-based HH Lincoln Health tapped Tammy Cob as CFO.

9. Atlanta-based Grady Health System CFO Anthony Saul was promoted to a dual CFO, COO position.

10. Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University Hospital tapped Maia Healy as CFO.

11. Alice Pope was named executive vice president and CFO of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health. She will begin her new role May 13.

12. Jon Vitiello was named CFO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital.

13. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System tapped Lisa Goodlett as CFO.

14. Medical City Decatur (Texas) named Lucy Hedari CFO.

15. Margaret Fontana was tapped as CFO of Rawlins, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.