11 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Becker's Hospital Review reported on the following women who left, announced plans to leave, assumed or were named to new hospital positions in April:

1. Sandy Badinger, who has served as interim CEO of Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital since December, was named to the position permanently.

2. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge named Wendy Elliott president and CEO.

3. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health tapped Christina Grove as system executive director of physician practices and urgent care.

4. Tyler-based UT Health East Texas selected Julie Krc to serve as CFO of UT Health North Campus Tyler.

5. UT Health East Texas also selected Debra Lee to serve as CFO of UT Health East Texas Physicians.

6. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System named Kristin Mascotti, MD, its new CMO, effective June 1.

7. Sister Maureen McGuire stepped down as chief mission integration officer of Ascension to become a senior executive adviser for the St. Louis-based health system.

8. UT Health East Texas selected Chrissy Ramsey to serve as CFO of UT Health Jacksonville (Texas).

9. Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital tapped Janet Ruffin, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.

10. Annette Schnabel, president and CEO of Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., resigned to take a new healthcare role.

11. Doctors Hospital of Sarasota (Fla.) named Allyssa Tobitt COO.

