Ascension's chief mission integration officer steps down; new members join leadership

Sister Maureen McGuire is stepping down as chief mission integration officer of Ascension to become a senior executive adviser for the St. Louis-based health system.

Sister McGuire's last day as chief mission integration officer is April 20. In her new role, she will serve as counselor to Ascension President and CEO Joseph R. Impicciche and oversee special projects.

Sister McGuire became executive vice president and chief mission integration officer of Ascension in July 2013. She also previously served as senior vice president of mission integration, for Ascension Health.

As Sister McGuire steps down, Timothy L.M. Glover, who has served as Ascension's senior vice president of mission integration since 2013, assumes the role of executive vice president and chief mission integration officer. Mr. Glover will focus on initiatives, programs and resources that support Ascension's mission, the health system said. Before joining Ascension's system office, he served as senior vice president of mission integration and chief mission and ministry officer at Ascension Saint Thomas in Nashville, Tenn.

Peter M. Leibold, JD, who serves as chief advocacy officer of Ascension, has assumed the role of executive vice president and chief advocacy officer and focuses on Ascension's advocacy and government affairs strategy. Before joining Ascension, he was executive vice president and CEO of the American Health Lawyers Association.

