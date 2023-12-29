11 CFO moves in December

With just days until the new year, many hospitals and health systems have seen changes in their CFO leadership in December.

Here are 11 CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 1:

1. William Ermann was named CFO of Silver City, N.M.-based Gila Regional Medical Center. Mr. Ermann begins his role Jan. 22.

2. Mario Caruso is serving as the interim CFO for HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

3. Excelsior Springs Hospital (Mo.) tapped Matt Untch as its interim CFO.

4. Nashville, Tenn., based Vanderbilt University Medical Center named James Newman its new CFO, effective Jan. 1.

5. Clyde, N.C.-based Haywood Regional Medical Center named Amanda Pruitt Motley as its next CFO.

6. Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital appointed Richard "Rick" Wang as CFO.

7. Sinai Chicago tapped Kenneth McGhee as its executive vice president of finance and CFO. Mr McGhee begins his new role Jan. 8.

8. James Rohrbaugh is leaving his role as CFO of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. Brian Devine, who previously served as CFO of enGen, the health tech subsidiary of Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network's parent company, will succeed Mr. Rohrbaugh.

9. Effective Dec. 10, Cindy Rios is the new executive vice president and CFO of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.

10. Barret Rhoads has been appointed CFO of Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital.

11. HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring named Henry Capote CFO, effective Dec. 4.