12 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Duke Anderson, president and CEO of Hillsdale (Mich.) Hospital, retired.

2. Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala., named Jeff Brannon CEO, the Dothan Eagle reported.

3. St. Louis-based SSM Health tapped Matthew Broom, MD, to serve as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for its Saint Louis University Hospital.

4. New London, Conn.-based L+M Healthcare named Kerin Da Cruz, MSN, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

5. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Elizabeth "Beth" Lindsay-Wood vice president and CIO.

6. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center named Charles Murphy, Jr., MD, chief quality and patient safety officer.

7. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health appointed four executives at its cancer institute, including Stacy Sanchez, DNP, RN, as the institute's new chief nursing officer.

8. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Ryan Smith vice president and CIO.

9. Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla., named Joe Stuczynski CEO.

10. Tracy Warner is the new CEO of Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa.

11. Jennifer White, CFO of the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, was named interim CEO of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, according to the Providence Journal.

12. Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., named COO Darryl Wolfe interim CEO, according to the Peninsula Daily News.

