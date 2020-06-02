Northwell Health Cancer Institute hires 4 new executives

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health said it has appointed four executives at its cancer institute to bolster cancer care management, research and oncology surgery.

Catherine Alfano, PhD, is the institute's new vice president of cancer care management and research; Stacy Sanchez, DNP, RN, is the institute's new chief nursing officer; Joseph Herman, MD, will serve as vice chair of clinical informatics for radiation medicine and director of clinical research integration for the institute; and Martin Karpeh, Jr., MD, was named director of surgical oncology for Northwell Health's eastern region and chair of the surgery department at Huntington (N.Y.) Hospital.

Dr. Alfano served as vice president of survivorship at the American Cancer Society and will focus on an integrated, high-quality cancer survivorship program, Northwell Health said.

Dr. Sanchez most recently served as director of pediatric and critical care services and interim director of acute care services at New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. At Northwell, she will be responsible for operational performance, fiscal strategy and the consistency of nursing practice at the system's oncology sites.

Dr. Herman will help advance Northwell Health's clinical and translational cancer research after serving as professor and division head of Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center's radiation oncology department.

Dr. Karpeh, who specializes in the surgical management of gastrointestinal cancers, will direct programs at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital, Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., and Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y., Northwell Health said. Dr. Karpeh joined Northwell Health in April to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic after serving as surgeon-in-chief at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center.

More articles on executive moves:

Geisinger names new chief legal officer

Amita Health names new chief strategy officer

Avera Health names chief strategy and growth officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.