10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 31:

1. Krysla Karlix was named CEO of Medical City Green Oaks in Dallas, part of Medical City Healthcare.

2. Kelly Linden was named CEO of Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare in Pomona, Calif.

3. Kevin Klockenga was named president and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif.

4. Dawn Bulgarella was named CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System and CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance.

5. Jeanine Gentry has resigned as CEO of Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, Colo., after about one year in the role.

6. Paul Korth will retire as CEO of Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center on May 1 after a decade in the role.

7. William Kiefer, DNP, RN, was named CEO of Ottumwa (Iowa) Regional Health Center.

8. Jamie Eraas was promoted from CFO to CEO of Tioga (N.D.) Medical Center.

9. David Byrd was promoted from COO of El Paso, Texas-based the Hospitals of Providence to CEO of its Transmountain campus.

10. Isaac Sendros was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond in Rome, Ga.