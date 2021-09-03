Cerner, the VA & 9 recent health IT exec moves

The following health IT moves have been reported since Aug. 20:

Adam Buckley, MD, has been appointed the interim CIO of Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health. Previously, Dr. Buckley was CIO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network.



Anita Pramoda has been named to the board of directors of EHR software company Kipu. Ms. Pramoda previously was CFO of Epic.



Nate Kelly has been tapped as chief commercial officer of Hospital IQ, an artificial intelligence-powered hospital operations management platform. Before joining Hospital IQ, Mr. Kelly was vice president and general manager of Cerner's health networks division.



Natalia Torres has been named vice president of enterprise brand management at City of Hope, a cancer and diabetes research and treatment center, according to a news release shared with Becker's.



Sam Lau has been tapped as vice president of marketing at City of Hope. He joins the cancer and diabetes research and treatment center from Blue Shield of California.



Robbie Cape, CEO and co-founder of telemedicine startup 98point6, departed from his role at the company.



Snezana Mahon, PharmD, was appointed the COO of health navigation startup Transcarent. Ms. Mahoon previously was vice president and general manager of care solutions at Cigna subsidiary Evernorth.



Adrienne McFadden, MD, was tapped as CMO of health navigation startup Buoy Health, according to an August LinkedIn post. Dr. McFadden joins Buoy from Humana, where she was vice president of Medicaid Clinical.



Seema Verma has been selected for the board of directors of LifeStance Health, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based virtual and in-person mental healthcare provider. Ms. Verma previously served as the CMS administrator.



Neil Evans, MD, has been appointed acting CIO of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Dr. Evans will also lead of the VA's healthcare modernization and innovation initiatives.



Donald Trigg is departing his role as president at Cerner, following the EHR vendor's appointment of a new president and CEO.