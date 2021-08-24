Former CMS head Seema Verma joins virtual mental health platform

LifeStance Health, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based virtual and in-person mental healthcare provider, welcomed former CMS Administrator Seema Verma to its board of directors, according to an Aug. 24 news release.

Ms. Verma served as CMS administrator from March 2017 through January 2021. Before CMS, she was the founder and CEO of a health policy consulting firm that helped states and private companies navigate healthcare issues, according to the news release.

As a member of LifeStance's board, Ms. Verma will help the company expand its strategy to increase mental healthcare for patients across the U.S.

LifeStance provides mental healthcare to children, adolescents and adults for a variety of conditions and is home to nearly 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. It operates across 31 states and over 450 centers.