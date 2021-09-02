4 hospital, payer execs who left their roles for digital health companies

Listen
Several hospital and payer executives have left their roles to join digital health companies focused on virtual care and digital transformation since July.
Here are the four executives:
- Hayley Burgess, PharmD, was appointed chief clinical officer of VigiLanz, an EHR clinical surveillance company, the company announced Aug. 9. Prior to joining VigiLanz, Dr. Burgess served as assistant vice president of pharmacy services for HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn.
- Saurabha Bhatnagar, MD, left his role as CMO of UnitedHealthcare to head up health initiatives at Commure, a health tech startup focused on connecting apps and data used by physicians and patients during the appointment process. Dr. Bhatnagar most recently served as CMO and head of digital and technology at UnitedHealthcare. He currently is on the board of directors at eHealth Initiative & Foundation, according to a July 20 news release.
- Snezana Mahon, PharmD, was appointed the COO of health navigation startup Transcarent, according to a Sept. 2 news release. Ms. Mahoon previously worked as the vice president and general manager of care solutions at Cigna subsidiary Evernorth.
- Adrienne McFadden, MD, was tapped as the CMO of health navigation startup Buoy Health, according to an August LinkedIn post. Dr. McFadden joins Buoy from Humana, where she served as the vice president of Medicaid.