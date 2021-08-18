HCA exec tapped as new clinical chief of EHR clinical surveillance company 

VigiLanz, an EHR clinical surveillance company, recently named Hayley Burgess, PharmD, as its new chief clinical officer.

Dr. Burgess brings more than 20 years of pharmacy services and medication management system experience to the role, in which she will oversee strategy for VigiLanz's clinical teams, lead regulatory affairs activities and support clinical innovations, according to an Aug. 9 news release.

Prior to joining VigiLanz, Dr. Burgess served as assistant vice president of pharmacy services for HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn. At HCA, Dr. Burgess led pharmacy services and medication management strategy for 185 hospital and 120 ambulatory surgery center programs.

Dr. Burgess also has served as director of performance improvement at TMIT, a medical research organization, and as a supervisor of clinical pharmacy specialties at Kaiser Permanente Colorado Division.

VigiLanz provides software-as-a-service clinical surveillance, safety, quality and risk tools for EHRs. The company's products aggregate disparate EHR workflow and documentation data from across health systems to identify clinical issues that can avoid or minimize harm and optimize care outcomes in real time.