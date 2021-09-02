Telemedicine startup 98point6 CEO abruptly departs

Telemedicine startup 98point6, which has raised $247 million to date, is searching for a new CEO after its co-founder and chief executive Robbie Cape abruptly left the company Sept. 1, Geekwire reported.

Mr. Cape's departure from 98point6, which he co-founded in 2015, came as a surprise to employees, sources told the publication. The company's chairman and co-founder, Jeff Greenstein, is serving as interim CEO during the search for a new leader, 98point6 COO Fukiko Ogisu confirmed in a statement shared with Geekwire.

98point6 is home to more than 350 employees. Last October, the company raised $118 million in a Series E funding round and was valued at $518 million, according to research firm Pitchbook.

The telemedicine startup provides virtual primary care in all 50 states and to more than 3 million patients. Its platform connects patients in real time to physicians as well as through an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, text messages and digital images. Last December, Seattle-based UW Medicine partnered with 98point6 to launch an on-demand, virtual care program that lets patients receive medical care via text message consults with their physicians.

98point6 is also partnered with Sam's Club and rolled out a virtual visit program for its members last September.