UW Medicine launches telehealth program that provides patients care through text message

Seattle-based UW Medicine rolled out a new on-demand virtual care program that lets patients receive medical care via text message consults with physicians, according to a Dec. 9 news release.

UW Medicine partnered with telehealth provider 98point6 for the new on-demand virtual care subscription service. 98point6 lets patients receive on-demand diagnosis and treatment by texting with physicians via a smartphone app. Information from the visits are then sent to UW Medicine to be added to the patient's electronic medical record.

UW Medicine patients will be offered the service through an introductory price of $30 for the first three months and $1 per visit, followed by a yearly subscription of $120 and $1 per visit. The subscription covers unlimited access to 98point6 physicians, who can diagnose and provide treatment, order prescriptions and labs, and offer personalized consultations.

"We listened to patients and heard that they want a simpler, more accessible way of getting their medical concerns addressed. We're confident that this new collaboration offers the safe and convenient care that they seek," said John Scott, MD, medical director of UW Medicine Digital Health.

