​​​​Ex-Cerner exec joins hospital AI predictive platform 

Hospital IQ, an artificial intelligence-powered hospital operations management platform, welcomed Nate Kelly as its new chief commercial officer.

Before joining Hospital IQ, Mr. Kelly most recently served as vice president and general manager of Cerner's Health Networks division. He also previously was general manager of Cerner's health system operations division.

As Hospital IQ's chief commercial officer, Mr. Kelly will lead the company's newly formed commercial organization consisting of sales, sales operations, business development and clinical solutions, according to the Aug. 18 news release.

Hospital IQ in May raised $25 million in Series C funding and has grown its customer base by 50 percent since 2020, according to the news release.