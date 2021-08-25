Former Epic CFO joins EHR software company

EHR software company Kipu welcomed Anita Pramoda, former CFO of Epic, to its board of directors, the company said Aug. 25.

Ms. Pramoda is founder and CEO of Owned Outcomes, a software company for value-based care and bundled payments support.

As Epic's former CFO, Ms. Pramoda led the Verona, Wis.-based EHR company's expansion into government and international markets and helped launch its mobile health IT products. Epic maintains nearly one-third (31 percent) of the hospital EHR market share, according to KLAS Research.

Kipu provides EHR software for providers serving substance use, mental health and eating disorder communities. The company's EHR platform is used daily by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities across the globe, according to the news release.