Cerner slips 2nd year but holds dominance alongside Epic for EHR market share

While Cerner's hold of the EHR market share dropped for the second consecutive year, the EHR vendor still maintained the second largest share after Epic for acute care hospitals in 2020.

For its "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2021" report, KLAS Research examined EHR purchasing activity and contracts across the country from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Cerner saw its first decrease in acute care market share in 2019, falling by 0.2 percent. While the vendor's EHR market share dropped 1 percent in 2020, a company spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review that key areas of the vendor's work, such as its federal business with the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Veterans Affairs, is not included in its acute care market share ranking.

Here's how major EHR vendors ranked in percentage of hospital market share in 2020:

Epic: 31 percent

Cerner: 25 percent

Meditech: 16 percent

CPSI: 9 percent

Allscripts: 5 percent

Medhost: 3 percent

Azalea Health: 0.5 percent

Unknown/custom: 0.5 percent

Other: 10 percent

Here is each major EHR vendor's net change in hospital market share in 2020:

Epic: +101

Azalea Health: +4

Allscripts: -1

Meditech: -9

CPSI: -12

Medhost: -12

Cerner: -19

