12 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From artificial intelligence tools to telehealth, March has brought several partnerships between a number of health systems, start-ups and federal agencies.
Here are 12 of the most recent partnerships:
- Orange, Calif.-based Children's Hospital of Orange County partnered with management technology provider Feedtrail for patient experience reporting. Its platform provides instant patient feedback to hospital administrators, who can then enact real-time changes.
- Mount Sinai partnered with Accenture and Microsoft to complete cloud migration. The system will work with Accenture to migrate the system's clinical applications to the cloud, including its Epic EHR and Microsoft will provide quality assurance during its Azure migration process.
- Allscripts' Veradigm, a healthcare data and technology company, has partnered with the U.S. Social Security Administration to expedite the processing of patients' health records.
- Connecticut-based Hartford Healthcare and One Medical, a technology-powered primary care platform, have come together to create a membership-based primary care service.
- The Department of Medicine at Los Angeles based-Cedars-Sinai has created a division to explore artificial intelligence applications in healthcare.
- HHS is working with 20 healthcare organizations to roll out a single login for patients to access their medical records across multiple systems. Some of the systems include CVS Health, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Renton, Wash.-based Providence.
- LG Electronics announced a partnership that will host Amwell's telehealth services on its platform and technology, through a new digital healthcare platform.
- Cleveland Clinic has teamed up with pathology artificial intelligence company PathAI to create a five-year strategic collaboration that will use AI for clinical diagnostics and to conduct research.
- CommonSpirit Health partnered with Dignity Health Global Education to create an online learning platform to help graduate nurses transition to professional clinical practice.
- Walmart teamed up with BetterUp to create a mental health platform designed to improve the overall well being of caregivers by providing caregivers with customized tools and community support including.
- Google Health and Meditech are planning to integrate Care Studio, an EHR search tool, into the vendor's web-based EHR platform.
- Epic added digital health company Ada Health's artificial intelligence tools to its App Orchard online marketplace meaning customers can now integrate Ada Health's symptom assessment, care navigation and clinical handover tools into their Epic EHR.