Epic integrates AI tools for symptom assessment

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Epic added digital health company Ada Health's artificial intelligence tools to its App Orchard online marketplace.
Ada Health customers can now integrate the company's symptom assessment, care navigation and clinical handover tools into their Epic EHR, according to a March 15 news release.
Healthcare providers can now offer patients AI-powered symptom assessments within their Epic MyChart patient portal, which can then be accessed by the care team through the EHR.