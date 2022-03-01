Hartford HealthCare, One Medical launch primary care service

A new membership-based primary care service will be developed by Connecticut-based Hartford Healthcare and One Medical, a technology-powered primary care platform.

The partnership provides One Medical's members with streamlined access to Hartford HealthCare’s integrated network of providers, outpatient facilities and hospitals, through digitally-enabled care, according to a Feb. 23 press release. One Medical also provides 24/7 access to telehealth services for patients.

Individuals can enroll through One Medical’s membership model or employers can sponsor memberships on behalf of their employees and dependents.