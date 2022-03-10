CommonSpirit Health to launch online learning platform to bolster nursing retention

CommonSpirit Health partnered with Dignity Health Global Education to create an online learning platform to help graduate nurses transition to professional clinical practice.

The 12-month online learning program, launching in the spring, will provide new nurses with courses in unit-specific competencies and leadership, personal well-being and patient experience, according to a March 9 press release.

Virtual and in-person instructors will also be integrated into the program.

The instructors will be in charge of checking in on course progress, addressing any challenges new nurses face and checking in on their personal well being throughout their transition.

The platform, which will connect 45,000 nurses across 21 states, aims to educate, train, support and retain nursing staff.