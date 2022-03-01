Allscripts' Veradigm to help Social Security process health records

Allscripts' Veradigm, a provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, entered into an agreement with the U.S. Social Security Administration to help expedite the processing of patients' health records.

This agreement allows SSA to electronically request and receive electronic health records through the Veradigm Network solution, eliminating the need to allocate time and resources for manual medical record requests, according to a March 1 press release.

"Veradigm eChart Courier will enable SSA to leverage health information technology to automate the request and receipt of data to reduce patient health record retrieval time from weeks or days to just minutes," Jay Bhattacharyya, senior vice president and general manager of Veradigm said. "These types of efficiencies, at scale, can help transform the provision of healthcare in the United States."

A direct web services connection between SSA and Veradigm will be established to help healthcare providers receive standardized electronic requests for health records, while allowing patients' to authorize the release of their own records.