HHS working with health systems to launch single patient login for health portals

HHS is working with healthcare organizations to roll out a single login for patients to access their medical records across multiple systems, Politico reported March 8.

The department is working with 20 healthcare organizations, including CVS Health, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Before March ends, the effort will launch a test environment for integrating the technology, Ryan Howells, principal at Leavitt Partners and program manager at the CARIN Alliance, which is leading the effort, told Politico.

CMS and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT will act as "observers" of the launch, according to the report.