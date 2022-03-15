Meditech piloting Google Care Studio to help physicians find patient information faster

Google Health and Meditech plan to integrate Care Studio, an EHR search tool, into the vendor's web-based EHR platform.

The search, contextualization and data harmonization capabilities of Google Health's Care Studio will be combined with Meditech Expanse to create a health data layer that will unite data from different sources into a standard fast healthcare interoperability resource format, according to a March 15 press release.

The format will offer clinicians a full view of patient records, while Google Health’s search functionality embedded into the EHR, will help clinicians find important patient medical information faster.

Meditech Expanse and Google Health's clinical tools are designed to adhere to industry best practices and regulations, including HIPAA, according to the press release.

The collaboration is still in an early piloting phase.