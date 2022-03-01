Mount Sinai launches cloud migration with help from Microsoft, Accenture

Microsoft and Accenture will aid Mount Sinai in moving to the cloud, the New York City-based health system said March 1.

Microsoft will provide quality assurance during Mount Sinai's Azure migration process. Accenture, along with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft, will lead the implementation of the Azure architecture on which the platform is being built, according to a news release.

Mount Sinai will work with Accenture to migrate the system's clinical applications to the cloud, including its Epic EHR. Accenture will also provide hybrid cloud-managed services after the migration is complete, including support for migrated workloads, storage, backup operations, databases, automation and analytics.

"We are reinforcing our commitment to innovation to support our mission by working with Accenture and Microsoft — two technology and cloud leaders — to improve the agility and the modernization of our technology estate," Kristin Myers, Mount Sinai's CIO, said in the release. "This will serve as the bedrock for creating new solutions and responding to advancing clinical, research and technology needs."