The hospital with the greatest COVID-19 burden in 19 cities

The first year of COVID-19 was incredibly difficult for hospitals, as they dealt with an unknown virus, shortages of staff and equipment, financial difficulties and other challenges.

To better understand how the pandemic affected hospitals, the Lown Institute analyzed the number of weeks from March 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, in which hospitals had at least 10 percent of inpatient beds filled with COVID-19 patients as reported in CDC data.

The following hospitals had the greatest COVID burdens of the hospitals in their city, measured as the number of weeks with at least 10 percent of beds with COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals' COVID burden was double the regional average.

Find the full analysis and Lown Institute's methodology here.

Atlanta

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

COVID burden: 41 weeks

Regional average: 26 weeks

Baltimore

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

COVID burden: 39 weeks

Regional average: 20 weeks

Boston

Boston Medical Center

COVID burden: 22 weeks

Regional average: 14 weeks

Charlotte

Atrium Health Pineville

COVID burden: 35 weeks

Regional average: 23 weeks

Chicago

Swedish Covenant Hospital

COVID burden: 37 weeks

Regional average: 20 weeks

Cleveland

UH Cleveland Medical Center

COVID burden: 29 weeks

Regional average: 13 weeks

Dallas

Baylor University Medical Center

COVID burden: 42 weeks

Regional average: 21 weeks

Detroit

Detroit Receiving Hospital and University Health Center

COVID burden: 20 weeks

Regional average: 14 weeks

Fort Worth

JPS Health Network

COVID burden: 38 weeks

Regional average: 25 weeks

Houston

St. Luke's Hospital at the Vintage

COVID burden: 34 weeks

Regional average: 20 weeks

Indianapolis

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

COVID burden: 33 weeks

Regional average: 14 weeks

Kansas City

Research Medical Center

COVID burden: 30 weeks

Regional average: 12 weeks

Los Angeles

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital

COVID burden: 42 weeks

Regional average: 23 weeks

Miami

West Kendall Baptist Hospital

COVID burden: 45 weeks

Regional average: 28 weeks

New York

Mount Sinai Hospital

COVID burden: 31 weeks

Regional average: 21 weeks

Philadelphia

Abrazo Central Campus

COVID burden: 33 weeks

Regional average: 22 weeks

Queens (New York City)

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

COVID burden: 35 weeks

Regional average: 23 weeks

St. Louis

Christian Hospital Northeast-Northwest

COVID burden: 39 weeks

Regional average: 12 weeks

Washington, D.C.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center

COVID burden: 39 weeks

Regional average: 22 weeks