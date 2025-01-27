Life expectancy gap shrinks between white, Black people: Study

Over three decades, the difference in average life expectancy between white and Black people in the U.S. narrowed but a gap of three to five years remains, according to research.

An analysis from the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found gains in the average life expectancy among Black individuals from 1990 to 2018. Life expectancy increased during these years, but gains for Black men and women outpaced those of white people by about four years.

As of 2018, white women could expect to live three years longer than Black women, and white men could expect five more years than Black men, the research found.

The study was published Jan. 27.