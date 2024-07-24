Boston Medical Center awarded for community health work

The American Hospital Association has recognized Boston Medical Center as the 2024 recipient of its Foster G. McGaw Prize for Excellence in Community Service.

The award is given annually to a health system that demonstrates "exceptional commitment to community health" and develops innovative community partnerships to improve healthcare equity and access, AHA said in a July 18 news release.

As part of the award, Boston Medical Center will receive $100,000 to support its community health programs. Notable examples include a social determinants of health screening program for primary care patients launched in 2017 and a systemwide health equity accelerator program launched in 2020 to address the root causes of health inequities.

Englewood (N.J.) Health and New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian were also named as prize finalists and will each receive $10,000.



Learn more here.