Ozempic vs. Mounjaro: Which fared better in 1st large study

Using Mounjaro for one year led to more weight loss than Ozempic did in a study of 18,386 patients, according to the results published July 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

"This study represents the first clinical comparative effectiveness study of tirzepatide and semaglutide in adults with overweight or obesity," the authors wrote.

The patients in the study were of similar age, weight and health conditions. On average, patients using Mounjaro, also called tirzepatide, lost 5.9% of their starting weight after three months compared to 3.6% of patients using Ozempic, also called semaglutide. At six months, patients taking Mounjaro lost 10.1% of their starting weight, while Ozempic users lost 5.8% on average by this point.

After a full year of evaluation, patients taking Mounjaro lost 15.3% of their starting weight, compared to almost half of that — 8.3% — while taking Ozempic for 12 months.

"Individuals with overweight or obesity treated with tirzepatide were significantly more likely to achieve clinically meaningful weight loss and larger reductions in body weight compared with those treated with semaglutide," the authors wrote.

Additional research is needed to further understand the other benefits and differences between the two GLP-1 medications.