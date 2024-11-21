Drugmakers, pharmacists battle over who gets obesity drugs: 5 things to know

The battle over who should provide obesity and diabetes drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has reached a critical point, as manufacturers and compounding pharmacies clash over the demand of these medications, NPR reported Nov. 20.
While drugmakers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly push to end compounding by claiming the drugs are no longer in shortage, compounding pharmacies argue that their services are still needed due to ongoing patient demand and limited access to brand-named options.
Here are five things to know:
- The surge in demand for Ozempic and Wegovy has led to shortages, with compounding pharmacies stepping in to create their own versions of the drugs. These compounded versions are popular as low-cost alternatives, especially those without insurance coverage for the name-brand versions.
- Now, manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are urging compounding pharmacies to ease production, arguing that the drugs are no longer in short supply and are too complex to safely compound. They are lobbying to have the FDA classify the drugs as "too difficult to compound."
- Compounding pharmacies, however, dispute the drugmakers' claims. They argue that the FDA's removal of certain drugs from the drug shortage list has created confusion, leaving them in a legal limbo. Without clarification, they face restrictions on legally making compounded versions of these drugs.
- In response, some compounding pharmacies have sued the FDA, questioning the decision to remove the drugs from the shortage list and citing unmet demand. Meanwhile, drugmakers like Eli Lilly are taking legal action against pharmacies for marketing unsafe compounded versions of drugs.
- As the battle continues, patients have been caught in the middle, according to the NPR report. Many are concerned about how they will continue to receive their treatments, with some compounding pharmacies unable to meet demand or opting to stop compounding altogether.