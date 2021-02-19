5 hospitals, health systems that recently tapped RCM partners

Hospitals have been pursuing partnerships with revenue cycle management companies in 2021, aiming to improve financial results and ensure they receive full and fair payment from insurers.

Below are four health systems and a hospital that partnered with organizations to improve their billing and collections operations so far this year:

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth on Jan. 26 partnered with Cedar Gate Technologies.



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health on Jan. 27 partnered with Cedar.



Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System on Jan. 28 partnered with Ensemble Health Partners.



Montgomery, Ala.-based Jackson Hospital on Feb. 18 partnered with TruBridge.



Oklahoma City-based OU Health on Feb. 19 partnered with Ensemble Health Partners.

