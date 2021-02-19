OU Health taps Ensemble Health as RCM partner

Oklahoma City-based OU Health partnered with revenue cycle management services provider Ensemble Health Partners, the companies announced Feb. 19.

OU Health entered the partnership to drive improved financial results for the health system, which has more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practice providers. Ensemble Health Partners will help ensure the health system receives full and fair payment from insurers.

"Ensemble has a demonstrated history of results in implementing best practices for financial performance, the billing process and customer service, leading to exceptional patient experiences," Joel Gentry, vice president of revenue cycle at OU Health, said in a news release. "We look forward to our strategic partnership that supports our mission of leading health care in patient care, education and research."

