Millennials show promise as most active philanthropic givers in 2021: 4 takeaways

Millennials are often more likely to donate to philanthropic causes than their counterparts, two new surveys show.

For the first survey, the fundraising software provider FrontStream surveyed 1,005 adults between Dec. 12-14, 2020.

A second survey from the marketing company Data Axle polled 1,215 adults in August 2020.

Four takeaways from the surveys:

1. Fifty-five percent of millennials said in the FrontStream survey they plan to give at least $500 in 2021. Forty-four percent of Gen X's plan to donate, followed by Gen Z (33 percent) and Baby Boomers (26 percent).

2. Millennials are more likely to continue to donate throughout the year for causes they care about, according to FrontStream. Overall, 87 percent of respondents said they give annually. Forty-four percent of Millennials reported giving quarterly, compared to 42 percent of Gen Z respondents. Gen X and Baby Boomers were more likely to give two to three times a year.

3. In Data Axle's survey, 48 percent of respondents ages 18-29 and 41 percent of those ages 30-44 said they donated to philanthropic causes monthly. Only 27.9 percent of donors ages 45-60 and 29.3 percent of those over 60 reported the same.

4. FrontStream found donors were most likely to support health charities (43 percent ), followed by child-focused charities (42 percent), wildlife/animal charities (34 percent) and social justice charities (27 percent).

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.