Nebraska church erases $7.2M in medical debt

Omaha, Neb.-based King of Kings Church raised enough money to forgive $7.2 million in medical debt, local NBC affiliate WOWT reported Feb. 17.

The fundraiser was conducted in partnership with RIP Medical Debt, a New York City-based nonprofit. For every $100 donation, the nonprofit forgives $10,000 in medical debt.

The King of Kings congregation raised $35,000, which RIP Medical Debt used to erase $7.2 million in medical bills for 2,700 people in Nebraska, Iowa and Arizona, the station reported.

Greg Griffith, the church's lead pastor, told WOWT he was inspired to launch the fundraiser after seeing other churches successfully wipe out millions of dollars in medical debt by partnering with RIP Medical Debt.

