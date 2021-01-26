AdventHealth selects bundled payment partner

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has selected Cedar Gate Technologies as its commercial bundled payment partner.

Under the partnership, Cedar Gate will identify bundled payment program opportunities for multiple service lines for Advent Health.



"Leveraging bundle program opportunities across our markets is part of our strategy to improve health and value for consumers in the communities we serve," said Jennifer Jackson, chief population health officer for AdventHealth. "Cedar Gate's deep expertise in aligning providers and payers through bundled payment strategies will serve us well as we focus on payment models that provide the right incentives for care."

